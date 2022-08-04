Swift got the day off Wednesday, seemingly as part of Detroit's plan to keep him healthy throughout the season, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Between his four missed games with a shoulder injury late last season and the presence of two experienced backups (Jamaal Williams, Justin Jackson) on Detroit's roster, there's been talk of Swift's workload being scaled back. Reduced reps in camp may feed into that discussion, but it mostly just seems to be a matter of keeping Swift healthy and fresh. He's unquestioned as Detroit's lead back, though it is fair to question how much work he'll cede to his backups. Last year he played 67 percent of snaps in his 13 active games and averaged 11.6 carries and 4.8 receptions per contest, totaling 1,069 yards and seven TDs. In terms of per-game production, he was RB20 for standard leagues and RB10 for full PPR. The split shouldn't be as wide this year, though it won't be surprising if he continues to be spelled on early downs rather than late downs for the most part. Swift said he's feeling good and expects to return to practice in short order.