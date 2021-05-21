Swift is expected to share a large portion of the workload with recent signee Jamaal Williams according to offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn, Chris Burke of The Athletic reports.

The Lions emphasized adding depth at running back this offseason, signing Williams via free agency and drafting Jermar Jefferson in the seventh round. At least in the case of the former, Lynn seemed to suggest Williams could even work in tandem with Swift saying, "I don't see them as being interchangeable, I see them more as being complementary. Swift is more of a speed-space back; Jamaal can be more of a between-the-tackles and sometimes perimeter." Adrian Peterson, who was not re-signed in the offseason, nearly doubled Swift's red-zone carries last year so it's possible Williams could immediately fill that void. That being said, Swift never really saw consistent playing time until Week 6 and also missed three games due to injuries later in the season, so a bump in playing time is almost guaranteed. How Lynn's comments impact the backfield opportunities remains to be seen, but it's at least worth noting given Swift's rightfully high fantasy outlook entering the 2021-2022 campaign.