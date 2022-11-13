Swift carried the ball six times for six yards and a touchdown and caught one of three targets for six yards in Sunday's 31-30 win over the Bears.

For the third straight game, Swift failed to top 10 rushing yards, but he salvaged his day from a fantasy perspective with a nine-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter -- his first score on the ground since Week 1. His poor recent performances suggest he's still playing through some sort of injury, making Swift a risky option in Week 11 against the Giants.