Swift rushed five times for 12 yards and caught all five of his targets for 60 yards in Sunday's 42-21 loss to the Packers.

Swift appears to be the receiving back of choice in Detroit's three-man backfield rotation, as Adrian Peterson and Kerryon Johnson combined for 15 carries but only one target. Game script dictated plenty of second-half usage for Swift with the Lions trailing, and he came up just two receiving yards short of T.J. Hockenson's team-leading total. The Lions will be underdogs in Arizona in Week 3, so Swift projects to be Detroit's most fantasy-friendly running back option in that one.