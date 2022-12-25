Swift rushed four times for 12 yards while catching one of five targets for 13 yards during Saturday's loss to Carolina.

Swift logged his second-highest snap count of the season and still barely got the ball on a day that he stayed healthy while Jamaal Williams (leg) left the game in the third quarter. Making matters worse is that third-string tight end Shane Zylstra vultured three red-zone touchdowns, and Jared Goff fumbled the snap on one of the few remaining opportunities when Swift was on the field near the goal line. Outside of sustaining an injury of his own, this outing couldn't have gone much worse for the slumping running back and his fantasy investors. However, for those investors still in contention, Swift could be a high-upside fantasy option in Week 17 against a porous Bears defense if Williams is unable to play.