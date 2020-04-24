Lions' D'Andre Swift: Headed to Detroit
The Lions selected Swift in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 35th overall.
Swift (5-foot-8, 212) doesn't have the build to imply a big NFL workload, but there's no question that the former Georgia star is a more dangerous runner and pass catcher than incumbent starter Kerryon Johnson. Johnson of course demonstrated his own considerable skill through his first two NFL seasons, but Swift is probably a level or two better. After running for 2,885 yards (6.6 YPC) in 43 career games at Georgia, Swift established himself as a candidate to eventually emerge as the top running back in this class. As much as he won't disappear either way, Johnson is the underdog in this fight.
