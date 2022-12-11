Swift rushed six times for 21 yards and brought in three of four targets for 18 yards in the Lions' 34-23 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

Swift appeared to be firmly on an upward trajectory heading into Sunday's game after tying his season high in touches during a Week 13 blowout win over the Jaguars. However, it was backfield mate Jamaal Williams who comfortably paced the team in carries with 16 on Sunday, and Swift couldn't make up for the shortfall in rushing work through the air. The Lions' backfield once again appears to be a bit of a fantasy quagmire heading into a tough Week 14 road battle versus the Jets.