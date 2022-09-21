Swift (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, though Lions coach Dan Campbell said the running back is "doing a lot better than at this time last week."

Campbell presumably expects Swift to play this Sunday in Minnesota, considering he ended up playing Week 2 when the ankle was more of a problem. Swift got only five carries in the 36-27 win over Washington on Sunday, but he made the most of them (56 rushing yards) and also took one of his five targets for a 22-yard touchdown, ultimately playing 51 percent of Detroit's offensive snaps (down from 67 percent in Week 1). His workload could rebound against the Vikings if he continues to feel better than he did last week.