Swift has impressed as a receiver thus far into training camp, Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic reports.

The report notes that Swift has looked like anything but a rookie. Specifically, the Georgia product hasn't had an issue running routes against linebackers or safeties, regardless of whether Swift lines up in the slot, out wide, or out of the backfield. With Kerryon Johnson (undisclosed) missing reps Tuesday -- though possibly for maintenance reasons -- Swift is probably getting plenty of reps as a runner as well.