Swift is expected to serve as Detroit's starting running back Sunday against Washington, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

According to Pelissero, the Lions still plan to use a three-man backfield mix that includes Adrian Peterson and Kerryon Johnson, but Swift will at least be on the field for Detroit's first play of the afternoon. The rookie had already seen his playing time pick up in the previous three weeks, clearing 40 percent offensive snap shares in all of those contests. While Detroit likely won't ask Swift to handle anything resembling a bell-cow role, the fact that he's being listed as a starter ahead of Peterson for the first time this season at least offers hope that the 21-year-old will see an uptick in touches over the second half of the campaign.