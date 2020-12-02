Swift (concussion) is slated to practice in some capacity Wednesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

That's a step in the right direction for Swift, but Birkett relays that the Lions plan to wait until the end of the week to determine whether the running back can return to action Sunday against the Bears. With that in mind, Chris Burke of The Athletic notes that interim coach Darrell Bevell says that he thinks Swift is close, but acknowledged that things have been a little up and down in terms of the 2020 second-rounder's recovery from his concussion.