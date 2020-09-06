Swift (undisclosed) is facing additional backfield competition for reps from Adrian Peterson, who signed a one-year contract with the Lions on Sunday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Swift and Kerryon Johnson are still expected to handle a bulk of the workload to begin the season, but Peterson has commanded carries at every stop during his 13-year career, so he'll cut into their touches to some degree. It doesn't help that Swift has missed so many practices with an undisclosed injury, but once he's healthy, the rookie second-round pick is expected to pull away as the lead back. He's clearly the most dynamic of the bunch and has impressed with his pass-catching ability early in camp. Peterson can't compete with Swift in the latter, so he should be considered a dependable, veteran backup that may chip away at Swift's ceiling but leaves a consistent workload for the rookie.