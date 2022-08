Swift is not expected to suit up in Saturday's preseason contest against the Colts, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.

Head coach Dan Campbell suggested Friday most of the team's key offensive starters would not play so this isn't much of a surprise. Jamaal Williams also appears to be among the group of players not playing Saturday meaning Justin Jackson, Craig Reynolds and Godwin Igwebuike should see extended workload as the trio compete for one of the team's final roster spots.