Swift (ankle), officially listed as questionable, is expected to play in a limited capacity Sunday against the Dolphins, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Swift managed limited practices on both Thursday and Friday, which suggests that he is healthy enough to play. However, the Lions has been conservative with their approach to playing Swift, as he was limited to only 52 percent of Detroit's offensive snaps and five carries in its Week 8 loss to the Dolphins. He could in line for a similar -- or even lesser -- role in Week 9, but it appears unlikely that he will serve as anything close to a workhorse back.