Swift (ankle) was limited in practice Wednesday.
Swift initially was diagnosed with an ankle injury between Weeks 1 and 2, but he ditched that specific health concern as of Week 11 and has increased his snap share each of the last four games, culminating in 18 touches for 111 yards and one rushing TD this past Sunday versus the Jaguars. With a capped session to kick off Week 14 prep, his status now will be monitored to get a sense of his potential to keep things rolling Sunday against the Vikings.