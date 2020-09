Swift (undisclosed) made it through Monday's limited practice without any setbacks and could handle a similar workload Tuesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Swift still hasn't been cleared for full-team work, but Chris Burke of The Athletic reports that the rookie went through positional drills in pads at Monday's practice. It sounds like Swift is on track for Week 1 against the Bears, though his role may be impacted by all the missed practice time.