Swift (illness) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Swift missed two straight practices due to a non-COVID-19-related illness before being ruled out for last weekend's game against the Bears, so it's significant to see him now handling even limited reps. The rookie second-round pick appears to be trending in the right direction for Sunday's contest against the Packers after a three-game hiatus, but with Kerryon Johnson (knee) also currently limited, Adrian Peterson and Jonathan Williams are the Lions' only fully healthy running backs to begin the week.