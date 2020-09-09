Swift (hip) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Swift has been hampered by injury since mid-August, but until now the issue's details had been undisclosed. The rookie running back's status for Sunday's season opener against the Bears looks up in the air, though he'll have two more chances to increase his participation in practice. With Adrian Peterson having joined Detroit's backfield over the weekend, even if Swift does manage to suit up Week 1 he could find himself entrenched in a committee.
