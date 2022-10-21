Swift (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Dallas.
Swift missed back-to-back games before a Week 6 bye and still hasn't returned to full practice participation, but he did manage limited sessions Wednesday through Friday, potentially setting up a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Swift said Wednesday that he was "pushing towards" playing, and he could be back Week 8 (against Miami) if not this Sunday. Jamaal Williams and Craig Reynolds are Detroit's top RBs after Swift, and both could have roles off the bench even if the starter is ready to play.