Swift (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Minnesota.
Swift played through the same injury last week, handling 51 percent of offensive snaps but only seven touches in a win over Washington. He made the most of his opportunities with 87 yards and a touchdown, and coach Dan Campbell said Wednesday that Swift was much healthier than he'd been at the same time the previous week. The running back thus seems likely to play Sunday, a notion supported by The Detroit News' Justin Rogers, who relays that each of the four Lions listed as questionable should be able to play this Sunday.