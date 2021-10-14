Swift (groin) remained a limited practice participant Thursday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
The groin injury has been affecting Swift's practice reps all season, but after he played in each of the previous five games, there's little reason to worry about him sitting out Sunday against the Bengals. He's kicked off Week 6 prep with a pair of limited practices, and so long as he can maintain that level of activity or upgrade to full work Friday, he should be ready to handle his normal lead role out of the backfield this weekend.