Swift suffered a shoulder sprain during Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Vikings and could miss time, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Swift's injury isn't expected to require surgery, so he's dodged a worst-case scenario, but his availability for Week 4 versus the Seahawks looks uncertain to say the least. The third-year pro entered Sunday's loss already managing an ankle injury. More clarity on Swift's recovery timetable should arrive as the Lions monitor him throughout the upcoming week, but if he does miss time it would significantly improve the fantasy outlook for Jamaal Williams, who scored twice versus Minnesota.