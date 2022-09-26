Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Monday that Swift (shoulder/ankle) could possibly benefit by taking the next two weeks off and returning to action following the team's Week 6 bye, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Swift exploded for 175 yards from scrimmage on 18 touches during Week 1, but he picked up an ankle injury that has limited him in each of the past two games. He also suffered a shoulder injury during Week 3, that may be more serious than the ankle issue, so it sounds like the Lions are entertaining the idea of shutting the dynamic running back down for an extended period to see if they can get him fully healthy for the second half of the campaign.