Swift (ankle) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice.
Swift played through an ankle sprain this past Sunday against the Eagles, turning 15 carries into 144 yards and one touchdown and hauling in all three targets for 31 yards. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press on Thursday that he didn't know Swift was banged up Week 1 and didn't change his play calling as a result. Despite that assertion, the Lions have kept Swift on the sideline for both sessions during Week 2 prep, leaving his status up in the air for Sunday's game versus the Commanders. For his part, Swift has downplayed the issue, saying that he'll "most definitely" be ready for Sunday, according to Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com.