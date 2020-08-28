Swift's continued absence from practice with an undisclosed injury could have a negative impact on his Week 1 role, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Swift suffered his injury in the Lions' third padded practice, bringing his fast start to training camp to a screeching halt. He should still have a role in the offense if he's healthy enough to play in the season opener against Chicago, but it is possible the missed practice time tilts the Week 1 workload more in Kerryon Johnson's favor. In any case, Swift missed another practice session Friday.