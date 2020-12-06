Swift (illness) is listed as inactive Sunday at Chicago.
Swift was cleared of his concussion this week, but a non-COVID-19-related illness proceeded to threaten his Week 13 availability. Indeed, he'll miss a third game in a row, leaving the backfield in the hands of Kerryon Johnson, Adrian Peterson and (to a lesser extent) Jonathan Williams (hip).
