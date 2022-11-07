Head coach Dan Campbell indicated Monday that Swift did not suffer any setbacks during Sunday's victory over the Packers, Eric Woodyard of ESPN reports. "We're hopeful we can give him a little bit more this week," Campbell said.

After logging over half of the offensive snaps in his return from shoulder and ankle injuries in Week 8 against Miami, Swift logged just 16 percent in Week 9 against Green Bay. While it is not clear why the star running back would see less work if injuries weren't at play, the fact that Swift saw less action than Justin Jackson (21 percent) certainly makes Campbell's comments seem suspicious. Wednesday's initial injury report should provide further clarity to Swift's availability for a Week 10 matchup against the Bears.