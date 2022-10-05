Swift (shoulder) isn't practicing Wednesday, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.
All five of Detroit's starting skill-position players were held out of practice, including three (Swift, Amon-Ra St. Brown, DJ Chark) who missed Sunday's shootout loss to Seattle. With a bye coming up in Week 6, it won't be surprising if the Lions err on the side of caution this Sunday in New England, especially after Jamaal Williams scored two more TDs in the Week 4 loss. That said, the Lions haven't ruled out any of the injured players, including Swift.
