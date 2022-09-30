Coach Dan Campbell said Friday that Swift (shoulder) is "probably out" for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Jeff Risdon of USA Today LionsWire reports.

The Lions haven't yet given Swift an official injury designation for Week 4, but it sounds like Campbell considers the third-year pro 'doubtful' for Sunday's contest against Seattle. That would pave the way for Jamaal Williams and Craig Reynolds to lead Detroit's backfield while Swift works to potentially return Week 5 at New England. With Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) already ruled out against the Seahawks, the Lions' offense could be without arguably its top two playmakers.