Coach Dan Campbell said Swift (shoulder) is "unlikely" to play Sunday against the Broncos, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.

Swift was unable to practice Wednesday and Thursday as he continues to manage a sprained AC joint in his shoulder, and it appears he'll be sidelined for his second straight game Sunday. If the 2020 second-round pick is unavailable Jamaal Williams is poised for another start in the backfield, with Godwin Igwebuike and Jermar Jefferson (illness) set to serve as the secondary options.