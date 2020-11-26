Swift (concussion) is unlikely to play Thursday against the Texans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Confirmation of Swift's status will arrive when the Lions' inactives are released prior to the team's 12:30 ET kickoff. If Swift is unavailable, Adrian Peterson and Kerryon Johnson would be in line to lead Detroit's backfield Thursday.
