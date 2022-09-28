Swift (shoulder/ankle) won't practice Wednesday, with coach Dan Campbell acknowledging he isn't optimistic about the running back's chances of playing this Sunday against the Seahawks, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Swift likely will miss out on one of his better matchups of the season, after an ankle injury limited his workload in Week 2 and a shoulder sprain cost him playing time in Week 3. It's already been suggested that he could rest for the next two games and come back after a Week 6 bye, but the Lions aren't quite ready to go that far Wednesday, with Campbell merely suggesting he views the running back as unlikely to play this upcoming Sunday. If Swift does indeed miss the game, Jamaal Williams will get the start and become an attractive fantasy option in most formats, even with Craig Reynolds potentially getting quite a few carries as well.