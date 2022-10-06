Swift (shoulder/ankle) isn't expected to return to action for Sunday's game at New England, but the Lions anticipate he'll be ready to play following the team's Week 6 bye, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Detroit hasn't officially ruled Swift out for Week 5, but his absence from practice Wednesday after missing last week's 48-45 loss to the Seahawks doesn't bode well for his chances of suiting up against the Patriots. The Lions' upcoming bye week should provide Swift with sufficient time to recover from the sprained left shoulder he suffered in the Week 3 loss at Minnesota, as well as the lingering ankle issue that first surfaced Week 2. Barring an unforeseen development, the 23-year-old should be ready to reclaim his usual three-down role with no restrictions Week 7 at Dallas, but expect Jamaal Williams to lead the Detroit backfield for a second straight game in the matchup with New England.