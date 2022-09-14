Swift isn't practicing Wednesday, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.
The running back may have picked up an injury at some point in Sunday's 38-35 loss to the Eagles, though he piled up 175 yards and a TD and was still getting touches late in the fourth quarter. Any limitations for Swift would benefit backfield mate Jamaal Williams, who scored a pair of goal-line TDs in the season opener.
