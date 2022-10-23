Swift (ankle/shoulder) is listed as inactive Sunday at Dallas.
Following the Lions' Week 6 bye, Swift attempted to gear up for a return to action by logging three consecutive limited sessions ahead of this contest. Still, it wasn't enough to make himself available to the Lions offense, despite telling Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press that he was "pushing towards" suiting up Sunday. Swift thus will miss a third game in a row, again yielding backfield reps to Jamaal Williams, with Craig Reynolds and Justin Jackson on hand for any reps that linger. His next chance to play arrives next Sunday against the Dolphins.