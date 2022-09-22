Swift (ankle) was a limited practice participant Thursday.
For a second consecutive week, Swift is tending to an ankle injury, but he made his first appearance on the practice field one day earlier this time around, thus backing up coach Dan Campbell's assertion Wednesday that the running back looks "a lot batter than at this time last week." Swift was able to play Week 2 with just one session under his belt, so he could make it two this week, if he mixes into drills Friday. During this past Sunday's win against the Commanders, he turned seven touches into 87 yards from scrimmage and one receiving TD.