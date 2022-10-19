Swift (ankle/shoulder) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.
Prior to the Lions' Week 6 bye, Swift missed two games due to ankle and shoulder injuries. Thus, his return to practice Wednesday is a step in the right direction, and Swift himself told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press that he's "pushing towards" playing Sunday at Dallas. Swift's activity level Thursday and Friday will be worth monitoring to get a sense of if active status is possible this weekend. At the moment, Jamaal Williams, Craig Reynolds and Justin Jackson are Detroit's healthy members of the backfield.