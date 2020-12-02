Swift (concussion) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Swift has missed back-to-back games while in the concussion protocol, but the extent of his participation in Wednesday's practice would seem to indicate real progress. Chris Burke of The Athletic reports that the rookie running back participated in rushing and pass-catching drills, but that Thursday's practice will play a larger role in determining his Week 13 availability.
