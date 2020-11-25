Swift (concussion) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Texans, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Swift has managed to log back-to-back limited practice sessions since beginning the week as a non-participant. The rookie running back remains in the league's five-step concussion protocol as of Wednesday afternoon, but he has a shot to gain full clearance in time to play Thanksgiving Day. If Swift can't go, however, Kerryon Johnson and Adrian Peterson will lead Detroit's backfield.