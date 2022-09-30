Swift (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Seattle, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Swift didn't practice at all this week, and reports suggest he could be held out through the Lions' Week 6 bye. The team hasn't commented on expectations beyond the current week, in which Jamaal Williams will lead the team's backfield against a weak Seattle defense. Craig Reynolds figures to get some carries off the bench, with Justin Jackson potentially have a role as well, but Williams becomes a top-20 play at RB with Swift out of the picture against such a vulnerable defense.