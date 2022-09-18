Swift (ankle) is listed as active Sunday against the Commanders.
Swift was able to play through an ankle sprain during the Lions' Week 1 loss to the Eagles, turning a 65 percent snap share into 18 touches for 175 yards from scrimmage and one rushing TD. He only was able to manage one limited session during Week 2 prep, but it was enough for Detroit to give him the all clear to play Sunday. There's a chance Swift will cede reps to fellow running back Jamaal Williams, but both players will be involved in some capacity this weekend.