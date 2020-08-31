Swift (undisclosed) will be a limited practice participant Monday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Swift also saw some limited work last Wednesday but otherwise has mostly been absent for the past week and a half. His injury isn't thought to be serious, but both Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press and Kyle Meinke of MLive.com have suggested the missed practice time could impact Swift's role early in the season. Kerryon Johnson would be the obvious beneficiary if the Lions don't think Swift is ready for a large quantity of snaps.