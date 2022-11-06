Swift (ankle/shoulder) rushed twice for 10 yards and caught three of four targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 15-9 win over the Packers.

Swift's role and usage were limited for the second consecutive week due to multiple nagging injuries. Jamaal Williams (24/81/0) handled the majority of the early-down work Sunday, with both backs producing modest fantasy lines in their respective roles. Swift is the back with the higher upside, but injuries have derailed a promising start to his 2022 campaign. The 23-year-old's managers are hoping that he can inch closer to handling a starter's workload after being eased back into action over Detroit's last two contests. Swift's next chance to accomplish that task will come against a struggling Bears defense next Sunday.