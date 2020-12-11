Swift (illness) was a full practice participant Friday but is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Interim coach Darrell Bevell said Swift has been making progress, culminating in his first full practice since Wednesday of Week 11. The rookie broke out for 149 yards from scrimmage on a season-high 73-percent snap share the last time he suited up, but it's possible he slides back into a committee after missing three straight games. Swift at least appears on track to play, be it as a three-down workhorse or as part of a timeshare. The Packers and Lions are scheduled for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, with Detroit needing to pull off the upset to have any realistic shot at competing for a wild-card spot.