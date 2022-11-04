Swift (ankle/shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Swift managed limited practices Thursday and Friday after being held out Wednesday, with coach Dan Campbell saying Friday morning that "the plan is to get [Swift] in the game and see where he's at," per Colton Pouncy of The Athletic. That's not exactly what fantasy managers want to hear, as it leaves the door wide open for a restricted workload or in-game setback. Swift said earlier this week that he wasn't 100 percent healthy in his return to action last Sunday against the Dolphins, though he did score a touchdown to salvage the day from a fantasy standpoint (with only 33 total yards on 10 touches). Jamaal Williams and Craig Reynolds will get more work if Swift runs into any issues before/after the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff this Sunday.