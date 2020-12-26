Swift rushed 10 times for 45 yards and lost a fumble in Saturday's 47-7 loss to the Buccaneers. He added four catches on five targets for 25 yards.

Swift didn't have a chance to get going in this one, as Detroit lost starting quarterback Matthew Stafford to an ankle injury on its first drive and was buried in a 47-7 hole by halftime. On the bright side, Swift still led the team in rushing yards and finished second to Danny Amendola in receiving yards. The rookie should find more running room in Week 17 against the Vikings, who just gave up six touchdowns to Saints running back Alvin Kamara.