Swift carried the ball 13 times for 64 yards in Week 9 against the Vikings. He added three receptions for 33 yards.

Swift accounted for 13 of the team's 27 total rushing attempts, his second-highest total of the season. He was fairly effective, racking up two carries of more than 15 yards. Swift also remained effective as a receiver, recording a 19-yard reception on the team's first drive of the fourth quarter. He came close to 100 total yards for the second time in his career and appears poised to continue to increase his role in the backfield as the season wears on. Swift's next opportunity to take the field will come in Week 10 against Washington.