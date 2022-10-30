Swift (ankle/shoulder) rushed five times for six yards and secured all five targets for 27 yards and a touchdown in the Lions' 31-27 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Swift had a minimal role on the ground as his line clearly indicates, but he did partly make up for it with a solid performance through the air that included a seven-yard touchdown grab in the first quarter. The third-year back was at least able to make it through the game without any aggravation of either of his previously nagging injuries, and his catch total was a season high. Swift will hope for more work on the ground when the Lions face off with the Packers in a divisional clash at home in Week 9.