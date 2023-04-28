The Lions have received inquiries about trading Swift in the wake of the team selecting Jahmyr Gibbs 12th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

General manager Brad Holmes said Thursday that Swift is "still a part of our team" Thursday, adding that "it is early," per Jeff Risdon of USA Today. The fact remains that the team saw fit to spend a high first-round pick on a capable pass-catching back in Gibbs, after already having signed David Montgomery to a three-year, $18 million contract this offseason. It doesn't take much reading between the lines to see that Swift could be on the way out. A dynamic playmaker in his own right, durability concerns have limited Swift's upside with the Lions, as he missed at least three games in each of his three seasons with the team. It's possible, though, that another team could be intrigued enough by Swift's flashes to take a chance on him and be willing to part with more than a late-round pick in exchange for the young runner. For fantasy purposes, a chance of scenery would likely only boost Swift's stock with Gibbs now atop the Lions' backfield depth chart.