Swift rushed 14 times for 62 yards and a touchdown and brought in four of six targets for 49 yards in the Lions' 40-14 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

Swift handled his heaviest workload on the ground since Week 1 and found the end zone for the third time in the last four games in what was his best all-around game of the season. The third-year back's rushing yardage tally was also his second highest of the season, while his receiving yardage was a new high-water mark in 2022. The fact Swift outpaced backfield mate Jamaal Williams by three carries could be harbinger of what the stretch run may hold now that the former is possibly finally back to full health, but more insight should be gleaned from the division of labor in a Week 14 divisional home showdown against the Vikings.